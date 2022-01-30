BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,972.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,780.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

