BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,418 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $33,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Shares of GIB opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

