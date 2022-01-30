BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

