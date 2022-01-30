BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU opened at $534.82 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

