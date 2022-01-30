BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Shares of DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.