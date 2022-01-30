BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 22,144 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.