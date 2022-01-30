British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,594.44 ($48.49).

Several research firms recently commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,164.50 ($42.69) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,808.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.