Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a growth of 249.9% from the December 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

BAK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 1,930,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Braskem has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

