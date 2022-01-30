Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

