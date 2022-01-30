Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.