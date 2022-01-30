Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $9.04 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 199,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 325,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

FNF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

