Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 42,023 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,023 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.