Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

