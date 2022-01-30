Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $140,252,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

