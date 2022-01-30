Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

