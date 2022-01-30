Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

