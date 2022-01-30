Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

