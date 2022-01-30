BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) PT Lowered to GBX 570

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 570 ($7.69) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 359 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 571 ($7.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.39.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

