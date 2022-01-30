Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. 69,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

