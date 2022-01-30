Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Update

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRNE opened at $0.00 on Friday. Borneo Resource Investments has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the exploration of precious metal and natural resource concession assets in the Republic of Indonesia. The company was founded on June 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

