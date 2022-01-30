boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$27.01 during midday trading on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

