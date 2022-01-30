Boenning Scattergood Comments on City Holding’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. City has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

