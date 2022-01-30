BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 305.9% in January

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 327,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 208,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

