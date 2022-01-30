BMO Capital Markets Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.83.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.94. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

