Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

