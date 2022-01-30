Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

