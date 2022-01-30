Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,843,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

