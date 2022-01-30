Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $703,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 896.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 484,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 436,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.