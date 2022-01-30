Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

