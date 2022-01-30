Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BJDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 578,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,600. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

