Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.27. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

