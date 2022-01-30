BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,774 ($23.93) and last traded at GBX 1,774 ($23.93). 75,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 58,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($24.69).

The company has a market cap of £866.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,026.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,050.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($27.21) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,361.40). Also, insider James Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($27.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($27,253.10).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

