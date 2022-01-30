BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MUI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 80,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

