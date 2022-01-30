Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik Buys 7,500 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 7,500 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Misha Lozovik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth about $452,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

