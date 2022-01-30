BlackRock Inc. Sells 238,059 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $183,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

