BlackRock Inc. Sells 139,721 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $180,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $44.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

