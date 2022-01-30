BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $197,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $145.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

