BlackRock Inc. Buys 354,611 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $191,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

