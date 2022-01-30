BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $86.88 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

