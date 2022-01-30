BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.