Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 145.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

