BitBall Price Tops $0.0014 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $856,909.67 and approximately $132,927.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 60.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,965.95 or 1.00064495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.00487160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

