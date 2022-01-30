Biswap (BSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.02 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $111.00 million and $8.02 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Biswap has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 205,848,457 coins and its circulating supply is 179,662,722 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.