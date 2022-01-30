Biswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.72 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Biswap has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $108.63 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 205,848,457 coins and its circulating supply is 179,662,722 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

