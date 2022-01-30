BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.27.

BNTX stock opened at $162.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

