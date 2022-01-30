Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.24.

BYND stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

