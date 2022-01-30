Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.31. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,636. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.