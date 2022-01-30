Beefy.Finance Market Cap Achieves $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00187911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00392184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00070754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

