BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

