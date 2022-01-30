Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.47

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$28.47 and last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 330200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.41.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700002 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

